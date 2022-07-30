The Board announced Ms. Alisandra Ravenel as Assistant Principal at Beach Elementary School.

Ms. Ravenel received her master’s degree from Howard University and her undergraduate degree in history at The College of Charleston in South Carolina. Before coming to Calvert County, she served as an Assistant Principal in the District of Columbia Public Schools. She was also a Content Seminar Leader, and an Elementary and Middle School educator, beginning her career in 2003 in Prince Georges County Public Schools.