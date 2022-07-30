Richard and William are unique looking! Richard is a handsome red color with beautiful tabby swirls. William has a cute mark on his nose that just tempts you to come closer to him.

Both are independent kitties that don’t mind entertaining themselves. They will chase the laser light and swat around toys with bells. If you are looking for a couple of kitties that will listen to all your troubles and not get hair all over your lap, then these two would be great for you!

If you’re interested in meeting these two, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)