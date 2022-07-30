KANSAS CITY, Mo. – United Soccer Coaches announced on Thursday morning the College Team Academic Award winners, recognized for their exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.

A total of 220 men’s soccer programs across Divisions I, II, III, and NAIA picked up the Team Academic Award for posting a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the 2021-22 academic year. Men’s Soccer Huddle vs. Swarthmore (9.12.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team is earning their seventh Team Academic Award with a 3.15.

St. Mary’s College and Penn College were the only two men’s soccer programs to represent the United East Conference. The Seahawks were also one of 130 schools to have both their men’s and women’s teams honored

United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full academic year.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s finished second in the regular-season team standings with a 12-6-1 (6-1-1 United East) overall record. The Seahawks bowed out of the 2021 United East Conference Championship Tournament in the semifinals.

Past United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Awards