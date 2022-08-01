The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD. The complainant stated unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three dirt bikes: a 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657), a 2005 Honda CRF 230, and a 2019 Yamaha YZ 125– actual photos below. 2019 Yamaha YZ 125 Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office 2005 Honda CRF 230 Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657) Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office Stock photo of suspect vehicle Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The burglary is believed to have occurred on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 between 3:20 a.m.- 4 a.m.

The Husqvarna is equipped with a Rekluse clutch and a left-hand rear brake. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Ford Econoline van with windows on the passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the location of the dirt bikes is asked to contact Det. Freeland at 410-535-2800 ext. 2169 or Will.Freeland@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 22-42840.