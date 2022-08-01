Washington, D.C. (July 28, 2022) – Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees launched their inaugural Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program this past spring, which awarded $100,000 in academic scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.

In partnership with Scholars hip America, Dunkin’ yesterday awarded 40 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2022. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program accommodates current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors who were selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and the local community.

The goal of the regional scholarship program is to recognize hardworking students in the DMV and to help ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education. This year marks the debut of Dunkin’s Regional Scholarship Program to financially support deserving students in our local community.

“On behalf of my fellow DMV-area franchisees, we feel honored to award these 40 commendable students with the 2022 Dunkin’ DMV Regional Scholarships,” said Maria Icaza, D.C.-area Dunkin’ franchisee. “We seek to further students’ educational goals as a part of our commitment to support our local communities beyond our restaurant doors.”

: Huntingtown High School University: Jenna Catlett will be a Communications Major at the University of Maryland College Park this fall. Catlett is the recipient of the State of Maryland Certificate of Merit (graduating in the top 5% of class), United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award, and President’s Award for Educational Excellence. Additionally, Catlett was a four-year varsity volleyball player.

Jenna Catlett, Huntingtown, MD

: Henry E. Lackey High School University : Lipscomb University

: Lipscomb University Bio: Morgan Martin will be a biochemistry major at Lipscomb University this fall. Martin is a recipient of the Lipscomb University Trustee Scholarship recipient and Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association Minds in Motion Scholarship Recipient. Additionally, Martin graduated as Valedictorian of their high school, acting as captain of the Math Team, and member of the mock trial team. Martin also was captain of the lacrosse and field hockey teams as well as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle Leader.

Morgan Martin, Indian Head, MD

: Great Mills High School University : United States Naval Academy

: United States Naval Academy Bio: Sophie Chan will be a Marine Engineering student at the United States Naval Academy this upcoming fall semester. They were awarded the GMHS Class of 2022 STEM Valedictorian and Maryland Scholar with Distinction Award.

Sophie Chan, Leonardtown, MD

: Chopticon High School University : University of South Carolina

: University of South Carolina Bio: Mackenzie Mozzo was announced the Valedictorian of the Chopticon High School Class of 2022, as well as a recipient of the “T” Memorial Scholarship from Chopticon High School. Mozzo is now a Nursing Student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.