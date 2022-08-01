La Plata police officers are out in our community day and night, committed to protecting and serving the citizens of La Plata and Charles County. They do remarkable work each day. We’d like to introduce you to the La Plata Police Department’s Officer of the Quarter – Sergeant Philip Thompson and Acting Corporal Brendan Smith. Acting Corporal Brendan Smith Credit: La Plata Police Department Sergeant Philip Thompson Credit: La Plata Police Department

On June 27, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., units were dispatched to the Steeplechase subdivision for the report of an unresponsive 35-year-old female. Acting Corporal (A/C) Brendan Smith was the first officer to arrive. A/C Smith observed a relative attempting to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while receiving instructions from the Charles County Department of Emergency Service (CCDES)-Communications Division. A/C Smith learned the victim had given birth to a newborn baby a few days earlier.

A/C Smith quickly confirmed the victim was not breathing and assumed the responsibility of CPR while waiting for additional law enforcement officers and medical personnel. As A/C Smith continued CPR, crews from CCDES began medical care by deploying an automated external defibrillator (AED). During the lifesaving efforts, Sergeant Philip Thompson took over CPR. After the AED was deployed by CCDES medics, the victim was transported to a Southern Maryland Hospital Center for further lifesaving care.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery. La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner noted, “Police work is not always about making arrests and investigating motor vehicle collisions. Oftentimes it is responding to people who are having one of the most difficult days of their lives and assisting them. We’re very happy that Sgt. Thompson and A/C Smith responded quickly and acted within the scope of their training.”