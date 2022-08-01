PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 1, 2022 – The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter invites citizens to adopt during a month-long Clear the Shelters event in August. As added incentive beginning Aug. 1, the shelter will waive adoption fees for the first 20 cats, dogs, and small exotic animals adopted, made possible through a partnership with the nonprofit Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter.

“Joining in national adoption events like Clear the Shelters helps increase the chances of our animals finding good families, and in turn creates room for more animals who need our help,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “Whether folks are looking to adopt or have time to volunteer, every little bit makes a huge impact. We have the opportunity to make a big difference.”

Clear the Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Since 2015, the Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than a half million pets finding new homes.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.