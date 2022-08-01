Welcome to our “Monthly Mini Feature”, we are highlighting different local artisans and crafters who have been busy imagining, creating, dreaming, and doing!

Our Maker of the Month for August 2022 is Amy Goddard of Leonardtown Home Sewn!

Our featured maker is best known for her super cute, fun-and-functional wristlets!

Less cumbersome than a large purse and perfect for a phone, keys, wallet, and other essentials, these wristlets are just the right size for carrying what you need while on-the-go! For those who do desire a bigger bag, Amy also creates purses of varying shapes and sizes.

Mrs. Goddard and her husband Stephen, along with their son, live on a working farm in Leonardtown, Maryland. Amy started creating tote bags in 2018 using repurposed feed bags to not only minimize what went into the landfill but also to sell at their produce stand. These totes were quite popular and very useful for her customers to take their produce home in.

With a lifelong love of art, Amy continued to harness her creativity and began making purses out of other repurposed materials such as denim jeans, dress shirts, and old purses.

Eventually, Leonardtown Home Sewn was born which gave Amy a platform to handmake and sell quality purses, wristlets, and other bags using hearty materials such as cork, vinyl, and durable fabrics. All of her items are meticulously crafted and built to last!

Goddard’s vision of reciprocal support of local business owners actualizes her dedication to our community. Our artist’s business plan includes wholesaling items to local small businesses which creates a connection with other business owners to benefit from one another’s work. She also makes a point to buy sewing patterns from women-owned small businesses to support their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Leonardtown Home Sewn items are currently available at The Potomac Gardens, on Etsy, through Facebook, at the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop, and also by local pick up and delivery via contacting the artist.

Thank you Amy for being an important part of our artistic community, we love your concept of collaborating with others while offering amazing high-quality, hand-crafted, and locally sourced products!

Find Amy’s wristlets, purses, and more at:

Leonardtown Home Sewn on Facebook.

Leonardtown Home Sewn on Etsy.

The Potomac Gardens located in Colton’s Point, Maryland.

The St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop located in Downtown Leonardtown, Maryland.

To inquire about any of the pieces below or to place a special order contact Amy by email at: leonardtownhomesewn@gmail.com