The contamination of water can occur anywhere. For instance, contamination can affect freshwater sources like lakes and streams, well water supplies, and city water supplies.

When people are exposed to contaminated water, it can cause numerous negative health effects, many of which can be serious.

Here are some of the common signs and symptoms of exposure to contaminated water.

Signs and Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of exposure to contaminated water are varying. They can depend on things like the type of contamination, the age and physical condition of the person affected, and the overall health of the person.

Here are just some of the most common signs and symptoms people experience after consuming contaminated water:

Nausea.

Diarrhea.

Gastrointestinal problems .

Intestinal or stomach aches and pains.

Intestinal or stomach cramping.

Death.

Dehydration.

Signs and Symptoms May Not Be Immediate

It is important you know that the signs and symptoms of being exposed to contaminated water may not present themselves immediately.

Some signs may develop immediately while others could arise much later.

For example, you may not notice immediate negative health effects after being exposed to water that is contaminated with radon gas or radium; and long-term exposure to radon gas or radium has been linked to both heart disease and cancer.

Contaminated Water Cases

As mentioned above, the precise signs and symptoms a person could develop after exposure to contaminated water partly depend on the type of contaminant.

Common contaminants found in water sources include E. coli bacteria , coliform bacteria, lead, parasites, fecal matter, and herbicides, to name just a few.

Such contaminants can enter water supplies in various ways, including through the ground and through broken pipes.

Let us take a look at three well-known cases of water contamination to give you a clearer idea of the types of contamination that can happen and the types of signs and symptoms that can develop after exposure to the contaminated water.

The Water Contamination of Woburn

Between 1969 and 1979, twelve incidents of leukemia in children occurred in Woburn, Massachusetts. The cause was industrial solvent in the river.

Childhood leukemia was not the only health issue caused by contaminated water. For instance, locals increased their risk of getting kidney, liver, urinary, and prostate cancers. Furthermore, birth defects were high during the period of contamination.

The Water Contamination of Camp Lejeune

You may have heard about the Camp Lejeune water contamination incident.

Toxic chemicals like benzene and trichloroethylene entered the water supply of the North Carolina military base Camp Lejeune for decades and left servicemembers and their families with various serious illnesses, including cancer.

The Water Contamination of Flint

In recent times, the city of Flint in Michigan has been experiencing a drinking water crisis. The problem began when the water source was switched from the Detroit River and Lake Huron in favor of the Flint River.

It is now known that the river has a very high content of lead and contains other contaminants.

The contamination has caused people in the local area who were exposed to the water to experience signs and symptoms like hair loss, skin lesions, memory loss, vision loss, anxiety, depression, and high levels of lead in their blood.