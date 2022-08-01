LEONARDTOWN, MD (August 1, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer free back-to-school vaccine clinics for children (birth to age 18) living in St. Mary’s County. Clinics will be held:

Appointments are required unless otherwise noted; click the clinic date above to make an appointment. A parent or guardian must be present and bring the child’s immunization record and any related school forms. A Spanish-speaking interpreter will be on-site to assist community members as needed. The following vaccines will be available:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)

Meningococcal (meningitis)

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Varicella (chicken pox)

COVID-19*

For more information, vaccination recommendations by age, or to make an appointment, please visit smchd.org/immunizations or call the SMCHD Health Clinic at (301) 475-4330.

*Pfizer & Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 will be available (separate registration required on-site at a clinic). For more information, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.