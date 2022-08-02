Leonardtown, MD – Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the 47th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars, and horses are some of the entries which will be accepted.

The parade will step off at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, from Ryken High School. The line of march with proceeding along Fenwick Street to Leonardtown Town Square. The event provides a great opportunity to honor our Veterans, participate in a proud tradition and promote your group.