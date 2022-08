Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released its open house schedule for the 2022-23 school year. Listed below are open house dates and times, and other activities for schools. Please call the specific school with questions about open house events.

Elementary Schools

C. Paul Barnhart, open house, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 29.

Berry, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 29.

Billingsley, meet and greet, 6 to 7 p.m., Sept. 29, for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2. A meet and greet for Billingsley students in Grades 3-5 is 7 to 8 p.m., Sept. 29.

Dr. Gustavus Brown, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 28, for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2. Open house for Dr. Brown students in Grades 3-5 is 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29.

Dr. James Craik, open house, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 29.

William A. Diggs, back-to-school night, 6 to 7 p.m., Sept. 28, for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2. Back-to-school night for Diggs’ students in Grades 3-5 is 6 to 7 p.m., Sept. 29.

Gale-Bailey, open house, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 27.

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15.

Indian Head, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, open house for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 27. Open house for Jenifer students in Grades 3-5, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29.

Malcolm, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 15.

T. C. Martin, open house, 5 to 6 p.m., Sept. 28.

Mary H. Matula, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29.

Arthur Middleton, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 28.

Walter J. Mitchell, open house, 4 to 5 p.m., Sept. 28., for students with last names beginning with A-M. An open house for students with last names beginning with N-Z is 5 to 6 p.m., Sept. 28.

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29.

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 27.

Mary B. Neal, open house, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 27.

J. C. Parks, open house, 6 to 7 p.m., Sept. 27, for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2. An open house for Parks students in Grades 3-5 is 7 to 8 p.m., Sept. 27.

J. P. Ryon, back-to-school night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 28, for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2. A back-to-school night is 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 29, for Ryon students in Grades 3-5.

Eva Turner, open house, 5 to 6 p.m., Sept. 27.

William B. Wade, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 27, for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2. An open house is 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 28, for Wade students in Grades 3-5.



Middle Schools

Theodore G. Davis, open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8.

John Hanson, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 6.

Matthew Henson, open house, 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 6.

Mattawoman, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 8.

Piccowaxen, back-to-school night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8.

General Smallwood, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 15.

Milton M. Somers, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 6.

Benjamin Stoddert, open house, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 8.

High Schools

Henry E. Lackey, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22.

La Plata, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 20.

Maurice J. McDonough, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 20.

North Point, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 19.

St. Charles, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 20.

Thomas Stone, open house/back-to-school night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 20.

Westlake, open house, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 21.

Centers