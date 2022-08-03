On August 2 at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Jackson Court in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots. Several citizens reported seeing people running from the area.

Officers arrived on the scene and observed shell casings on Jackson Court and on Brightwell Court. A house on Jackson Court and a house on Knolewater Court were struck by the rounds; no one was injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Gregory at 301-609-6507. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.