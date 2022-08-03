(The Center Square) – Protection of Maryland residents from monkeypox has been restricted by a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines.

A petition of the federal government for more has been made, a state release says. The Health Department hopes to provide more vaccines and testing, putting health resources to high-risk populations.

There are varying elements of signs and symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Monkeypox is a double-stranded DNA, zoonotic virus, and a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus in the family Poxviridae.

The state’s first case was reported on June 16; the 129 confirmed cases by labs contribute 2.2% to the country’s total.

Commercial labs, according to the release, are performing testing for the virus, in addition to the state’s public health laboratory. The tests are not available in stores. Health care providers should be contacted if someone believes they have the virus or have been exposed to it.

The state’s Department of Health, according to the release, reports it currently has doses for 3,202 patients through a Jynneos two-dose vaccine.

The vaccines are being reserved for those who have had close contact with an identified case through contact tracing and exposure, and health care workers who may have been exposed, along with laboratory staff working directly with the virus.

Doses are also being set aside, according to the release, to individuals who are aware their sexual partners from the previous two weeks have been diagnosed, and individuals in high-risk populations.