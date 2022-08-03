On August 1 at 8 p.m., officers responded to Mall Circle for the report of a citizen robbery.

The victim, a juvenile, reported the suspects approached him in a hallway near the food court, displayed a firearm, and stole his jacket and shoes. The suspects fled on foot. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspects in the parking lot of a nearby business.

One of the suspects was in possession of a replica AR-15-style pellet gun. Two suspects, a 15-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male were charged with armed robbery. The suspects were charged on a juvenile offense report and in accordance with Maryland law, they were released to their parents.

The investigation is ongoing.