(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has pushed for having an army of auditors raise funds for the federal government via the Internal Revenue Service, but new polling shows Americans say the IRS has become too politicized.

Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, released polling showing that “58.5 percent of voters believe that federal bureaucracies in Washington D.C., like the EPA, CDC, IRS, have grown too large and only serve their own political interests.”

The poll comes after a new spending bill in the Senate that aims to raise revenue by hiring a wave of auditors to enforce the tax code. Biden has touted this plan as a funding mechanism that requires no tax rate hike.

Republicans are most skeptical of the federal agencies, but the majority of independents showed concern as well.

The survey found that “54.7 percent of Independents believe federal bureaucracies are too big and only serve their own political interests.” The poll also showed that 89.9% of Republicans felt the same, compared to only 16.3% of Democrats.

The poll surveyed more than 1,000 likely midterm voters from July 24 through July 28.

The IRS came under fire in recent years for targeting conservative groups and considering a plan to monitor Americans’ bank accounts.

“A majority of voters now fundamentally believe that the very federal government which exists to serve and protect citizens is no longer on their side,” said Mark Meckler, former CEO of Parler and President of Convention of States Action. “They see the government as too large, too invasive, and as an obstacle to their living the American dream. Nearly two-thirds of sought-after Hispanic voters agree. This represents a major shift in the political landscape.”