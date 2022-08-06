On August 4 at 5:24 a.m., officers responded to the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville for the report of a stabbing.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim heard a noise in a spare bedroom of his residence. As he went to investigate, the victim was immediately attacked by a person he recognized as Roy D. Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine. Pena-Bautista was armed with edged weapons and assaulted the victim, cutting him numerous times on the face and body. After the assault, Pena-Bautita fled to his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

Roy D. Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

The victim was flown to a trauma center where he was admitted with serious injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned Pena-Bautista burglarized the victim’s residence during the overnight hours while the victim was at work and waited for the victim to return.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant charging Pena-Bautista with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, and other related charges; he was arrested on August 4 at 5 p.m. and is currently being detained at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond. Detective Bigelow is investigating.