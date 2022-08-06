Get ready for the wildest beer tasting in town: Brew at the Zoo. On Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., raise your glass for conservation and enjoy unlimited tastings from more than 45 breweries and cideries in the beautiful setting of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy after-hours access to the Great Cats exhibit and live music by Rollex Band and Ewabo Steel Drum Trio. Along the Zoo’s main pathway, Olmsted Walk, food truck fares will be available for purchase. Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo support the Smithsonian’s conservation work to save endangered species around the world.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 4, and are $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Guests who purchase tasting tickets will receive a souvenir glass. Sober driver tickets are $30 for both members and non-members. Sober drivers will receive complimentary water and soft drinks.

All Brew at the Zoo guests must be at least 21 years old and present a valid photo ID upon entering the Zoo; children and infants will not be permitted to enter. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, guests must either display proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or provide evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of arrival.

Parking passes may be purchased onsite the night of the event for $30. Rideshare vehicles will be directed to drop guests off at the Bus Lot; pickup will be located at the crossroads of the Zoo’s lower entrance, near the Kids’ Farm.

This event will be held rain or shine; however, plans may be altered based on changing CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. Washington, D.C., is currently in the CDC’s Low Community Level category. For more information, including a full list of participating breweries and cideries, visit the Zoo’s website.