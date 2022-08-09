Kelly Winters, executive director of workforce development for the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), has been appointed to the board of directors for Health Partners, a non-profit clinic that provides healthcare for Charles County residents who cannot otherwise afford it.

Since its founding in 1992 as a network of doctors who provide pro-bono care, Health Partners has expanded to provide residents with everything from breast health screenings, to X-rays, to dental care based on a sliding scale of fees out of its three locations. Health Partners is affiliated with local organizations such as the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, MedStar Southern Maryland, Lifestyles, and the United Way, as well as a number of faith-based partners.

“This work is another way for me to give back and use my experience to help the community,” said Winters. “There’s a population that falls between the cracks, and the ability to have somewhere like Health Partners to go to in order to take care of their health is so important.”

“Kelly has been an integral part of the health community in Southern Maryland for decades, and Health Partners is thrilled that we can now count her as a member of our board,” said Health Partners Executive Director Chrisie Mulcahey. “In addition to her wealth of experience, Kelly also brings her connections to CSM, one of the top educators of health care professionals in our region. We look forward to exploring ways that we can work together for our community.”

Winters, who received her associate degree in nursing from CSM and her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Maryland, worked as a nurse for many years before joining the CSM staff and recently returned to that role to volunteer at mass vaccination sites during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that the experience made her realize that she missed being directly involved in patient care, and that this appointment will bring her closer to the day-to-day operations of health care while also allowing her to explore opportunities for CSM students to gain real-world experience in a healthcare setting.

“Initially I thought this was something that I was doing just for me, but I’ve realized that it will allow me to bring some of the opportunities that I’ve been looking at for CSM students to fruition,” she said.

“These kinds of affiliations further solidify our healthcare programs as a leader in pipeline development,” said Ellen Flowers-Fields, associate vice president of CSM’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development. “Kelly’s experience and expertise is respected throughout the healthcare profession statewide, and has resulted in strong partnerships with our regional hospitals, health departments and nursing homes. CSM’s allied health care career graduates fulfill a vital role for the healthcare industry in our region and we are very proud of that.”

CSM has been offering the Nursing Associate degree for 30+ years and the Practical Nursing Certificate Program for 40+ years. The Nursing Programs strive to foster lifelong learning, competence, and integrity in a diverse student population, promote students’ commitment to the nursing profession and community, and provide opportunities for student learning through cutting edge technology and exceptional practical experiences.