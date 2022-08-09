With the heat of summer and the freezing temperatures in winter, having an HVAC system on your property is more of a necessity than a luxury. The process of choosing a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system can get quite tedious if you do not know what you are looking for. The following factors can act as your checklist for buying a new system for your home.

Figure Out Your Budget

The first step to finding the right HVAC system for you is determining what kind of budget you are working with. There are many systems out there that can range from affordable to expensive depending on what you are looking for. Of course, features will differ accordingly so you need to have a budget in mind to ensure you do not end up overspending. Doing your research beforehand and looking up the range of prices can also be helpful in letting you know how much you need to save up for your new system.

Check Efficiency

The more efficient a system is when it comes to cooling or heating a room, the better. A more efficient unit means that less power is consumed. This will decrease your electricity bill significantly. The efficiency ratio of an AC or HVAC system is measured by dividing the output of power of the unit by the amount of electricity used by the unit. While this may not be possible to do yourself at home, you will find that most, if not all, systems have this information listed. The higher the EER ratio, the better your potential HVAC system is going to be. You will generally find the ratio somewhere between 13 to 22.

Easy User Interface

Since you will not have a professional over every time you plan on adjusting settings in your HVAC system, it is important to purchase a system that has an easy-to-use interface. This can be judged by checking the thermostat. Most systems nowadays have a digital thermostat that you can adjust to your preferred temperature. The easier it is to use, the better for you and your family, especially if you have an elderly person living with you who will not want to deal with an overcomplicated screen to change settings.

Installation Process

The installation process of an HVAC system needs to be done by a professional to ensure that everything is connected properly and that the unit is working well. If you do not know how much an installation would cost you then an HVAC professional can assist you in understanding how long the process is going to take and how much the entire thing will cost you. It may be tempting to try installing it yourself to save some money, but you would be putting yourself at risk of injury or making a mistake that may require you to replace the entire system.

Maintenance Checkup

No matter how much you pay for your HVAC system, there will come a point in its life when it will need a maintenance checkup. You can generally find out when to schedule a checkup by looking at the instructions provided by the manufacturer. Ignoring maintenance is a surefire way to shorten your HVAC system’s lifespan which is something you want to avoid.

Cleaning Requirements

Routinely cleaning your system is critical to its maintenance. You can clean out air filters yourself, but anything within the units needs to be cleaned by a professional. Choosing a system that can be easily cleaned is going to save you a lot of hassle in the future. Make sure that you know how to take out the filters and what the recommended way to clean them up is. This ensures that you do not damage them in the process.

Sound

Any electrical appliance makes sounds. Your HVAC system is no different. While you cannot control the presence of noise, you can control how much of it there is by choosing a unit that does not generate much noise in the first place. Imagine having cool air during the summer but you cannot enjoy it because you constantly have a headache due to your HVAC system. It would be counterintuitive since you are investing in a system to make you feel more comfortable, not stress you out.

These seven factors will help you settle on the perfect heating and cooling system for your home. Remember that this is an investment that will last for a while so you should not rush into it without taking all aspects into consideration. While there are hundreds of systems to choose from, these tips will help you narrow down the options and ensure that your system is well-maintained.