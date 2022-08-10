Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently celebrated the last group of high school graduates from the 2021-2022 school year in a graduation ceremony for summer school students held at North Point High School.

Every year CCPS holds high school graduation in August for students who completed their graduation requirements in summer school. Seventy-three students walked as their friends, family, school principals and staff cheered them on at the event marking the completion of their high school career.

Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., spoke at the event and shared parting words of wisdom to the graduates. “I guarantee you that you will experience challenging times again – in school, at work and in your personal lives, but remember, you have experienced what is like to persevere,” Navarro said. “And even when things seem too difficult to figure out, get help and don’t spend time doubting what you can do. Find a way to continue to persevere– figure out who you want to be and work hard to get there.”

Members of the Class of 2022 who earned their diplomas in summer school include:

Henry E. Lackey High School

Peter T. Bivins III

Talaya M. Brown

Daerien A. Gottselig

Mahagany A. Graves

Immanuel C. Jackson

Tori X. Jones

Jesse J. Jorgensen

Marcellus T. Savannah

T’mani A. Smith

Skylar W. Sutton

Janiyah R. Swann

Tiera M. Webb

Jude A. Wilburn

La Plata High School

Austin C. Aleshire

Shaine E. Blankenship

Chayli A. Bowie

Antonio D. Love

Dylan F. Penn

Emily R. Webb

Maurice J. McDonough High School

Jasmine K. Foster

Jenna K. Frenz

Ambrea D. Richardson

Callee L. Wilson

North Point High School

Steven E. Lindsay

Mary K. McPherson

St. Charles High School

Jacob A. Barbee

John C. Battle

Kendal C. Bennett

Shakyra A. Burroughs

Kyla R. Colbert

Keiry F. Cruz

Anthony Dorsey

Adriana I. Douglas

Mykell E. Douglas

Anaya T. Hall

Ricky L. Holloway Jr.

Rikai T. Hudson

Trevon L. Logan

Angelo M. Loynes

Alexis Mendez-Martinez

Maxwell J. Norton

Derek E. Revels Jr.

Benjamin J. Reyes Vasquez

Deric R. Robinson Jr.

Jauan V. Robinson IV

Ameala L. Shorts

Jordan L. Stewart

Nakayla A. Wesley

Alaja R. White

Damonte J. White

Adrianna N. Williams

Thomas Stone High School

Isaiah J. Barnett

Tyler M. Black

Melina E. Carroll

Ayron D. Edwards

Zion R. Fallings-Beverly

Alex D. Gumataotao

Zachary B. McKeithan

Ta’Kira D. McPherson

Nico A. Pratt

Bryan R. Rosales

Alexandra L. Sheidy

Keiarvae D. Waddy

Jayden T. Woods

Westlake High School