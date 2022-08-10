The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Circuit Court announced they will apply for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Formula Program through the United States Department of Justice.

The JAG Program provides states and units of local governments with critical funding necessary to support a range of program areas including law enforcement, prosecution, and court programs, prevention and education, corrections and community corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, crime victim and witness programs, and mental health and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.

Charles County is eligible for $48,187 through this grant program. The program allows states, tribes, and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and reduce crime and violence and to improve the administration of the criminal justice system based on their own local needs and conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office invites citizens wishing to make comments or review the Sheriff’s and Circuit Court’s JAG application to contact Karlee Adams, Grant Coordinator, at 301-609-3279. All comments should be made by September 5, 2022.