(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) today found Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC, and Chesapeake Gaming, LLC, qualified for sports wagering facility licenses and found BetFred Sports (Maryland), LLC, qualified for a sports wagering facility operator license.

Maryland Stadium Sub and Chesapeake Gaming are among the 17 entities that were designated in the sports wagering law to conduct retail sports wagering operations, pending a review of their qualifications to receive licenses. Both entities’ applications will be forwarded to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC), which is responsible for awarding sports wagering facility licenses. The SWARC is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17. An agenda and live-streaming link will be available at swarc.org.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff will be working with both entities to prepare for the launch of their sports wagering operations. Chesapeake Gaming operates an off-track betting venue in Boonsboro (Washington County). Maryland Stadium Sub plans to operate a sportsbook at FedEx Field in Landover (Prince George’s County). Opening dates for the two facilities have not been determined.

BetFred (Maryland), LLC, is the operator for Long Shot’s in Frederick, which was found qualified by MLGCC and awarded a facility license by SWARC in December. An opening date for the Long Shot’s sportsbook has not been determined. BetFred’s license does not require SWARC approval.

With today’s action on Maryland Stadium Sub and Chesapeake Gaming, the MLGCC has found 11 of the 17 designated entities qualified for sports wagering licenses. Six of those are currently operating: MGM National Harbor (Prince George’s County); Live! Casino (Anne Arundel County); Horseshoe Casino (Baltimore City); Hollywood Casino (Cecil County); Ocean Downs Casino (Worcester County); and Bingo World (Anne Arundel County).

Three off-track betting venues (Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County; Long Shot’s in Frederick County and Greenmount Station in Carroll County) have been found qualified and are completing facility upgrades or operational requirements in preparation for their launch dates, which have not been determined.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming’s Licensing investigators are in frequent contact with additional entities that were designated in the sports wagering law, whose applications are in progress. State law requires that applicants “establish by clear and convincing evidence” that they are fully qualified before the MLGCC issues a license (State Government Article § 9-1E-07).