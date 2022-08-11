Sheriff Troy D. Berry is pleased to announce the graduation of Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Lt. Jonathan Palmer, Sgt. Dustin Hendricks, D/Sgt. Kristen Clark, Lt. Ashley Burroughs, Lt. John Dodge, and Sgt. Travis Yates from Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command. From Left to Right: Sheriff Troy Berry, Lt. Jonathan Palmer, Sgt. Dustin Hendricks, D/Sgt. Kristen Clark, Lt. Ashley Burroughs, Lt. John Dodge, Sgt. Travis Yates Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

The School of Police Staff and Command is designed to prepare top and mid-level law enforcement managers and supervisors for senior agency positions. “I am extremely proud of the time, commitment, and dedication devoted by these officers to enhance their leadership abilities. The valuable lessons they learned will undoubtedly contribute to their work with the Agency and in our community,” said Sheriff Berry.

The 22-week program provides upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty-seven core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include:

Leadership

Human Resources

Employee Relations

Organizational Behavior

Applied Statistics

Planning and Policy Development

Budgeting and Resource Allocation

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations, and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development. The School of Police Staff and Command has graduated more than 30,000 officers both nationally and internationally since its first session was held in 1983.