Attention Community Members and Local Businesses!

The towns of Chesapeake Beach and North Beach are happy to announce the 2022 Taste the Beaches event to be held on September 17th with a rain date of September 18th at the Kellams Complex in Chesapeake Beach, MD. The Twin Beaches of the Town of Chesapeake Beach and the Town of North Beach are once again partnering to bring our local businesses and community partners another great event at the center of Town.

There are multiple ways for local businesses to participate this year! You can become a vendor for the day of the event and/or you can participate in our Taste the Beaches Kick-Off, our version of a local restaurant week from September 12-16.

Taste the Beaches Vendor Form

Taste the Beaches Kick Off Participation Form

There are sponsorship opportunities for Taste the Beaches too! View the form linked below or email events@chesapeakebeachmd.gov for more information.

Taste the Beaches Sponsorship Form

We hope you will join us this year! We will be promoting this event on our Facebook page @tastethebeaches so please follow our page so we can tag you with advertisements for this event. See you at Taste the Beaches!