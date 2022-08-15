LEONARDTOWN, MD – Meenakshi Brewster, MD, MPH, FAAFP, Health Officer for the St. Mary’s County Health Department in Maryland, has been newly elected to the National Association of County and City Health Officials’ (NACCHO) Board of Directors for a three-year term as a Director for Region 3, representing local health departments in DC, DE, MD, PA, VA, and WV. NACCHO is the voice of the country’s nearly 3,000 local health departments. Dr. Brewster’s term began on July 1, 2022.

“I am honored to represent the local health departments of Region 3 on the NACCHO Board,” said Dr. Brewster. “The frontline, experienced perspectives of local public health workers across our country make NACCHO a critical part of any national conversation on public health infrastructure and supporting a healthy America. I am thankful for the dedicated service of my public health colleagues, especially during these extraordinarily challenging times, and look forward to representing those serving the diverse communities of Region 3.”

“I am very pleased to have Dr. Brewster join our Board of Directors,” said NACCHO Chief Executive Officer Lori Tremmel Freeman. “She has guided St. Mary’s County Health Department’s work as a chief health strategist, leveraging partnerships for innovative public health strategies in Maryland. I am looking forward to the leadership Dr. Brewster will bring to NACCHO’s Board of Directors.”