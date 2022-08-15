Elizabeth Ravancho joined the College of Southern Maryland women’s volleyball program as an assistant coach prior to the 2022-23 season.

Ravancho graduated from Westlake High School in Waldorf, Maryland, in 2015. She played varsity volleyball all four years and was also a varsity cheerleader her senior year. Ravancho was named to the volleyball All-Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Second Team in 2014 as a utility player.

Elizabeth Ravancho Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Ravancho played volleyball for two seasons at CSM. She suffered an ACL injury during her freshman year but was able to return and play all of her sophomore years. In her sophomore season, Ravancho led the team in service aces with 45 and service aces per set at 0.57. She also ranked third on the team in kills (117), kills per set (1.48), digs (184), digs per set (2.33), points (163.0), and points per set (2.1). Ravancho also played on CSM’s women’s lacrosse team during her sophomore year.

Ravancho graduated from CSM in 2018 with associate degrees in Arts and Sciences and General Studies and received a Certificate for Practical Nursing.

Ravancho began coaching in 2016 as an assistant coach for the 18s teams with the club program she grew up playing for, Southern Maryland Volleyball Club. She has coached with the 14s team every year after.

Ravancho has also officiated women’s volleyball high school matches in the Southern Maryland tri-county area.

Ravancho said she decided to join the CSM women’s volleyball program as an assistant coach because “I wanted to take the next step in my coaching career. I wanted to be a part of and help build a new program.”