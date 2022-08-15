LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC), with the approval of the tri-county Superintendents, has modified its bylaws under Article V, Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Rules and Regulations, Section 5.

Tri-County Board of Education employees (with appropriate identification) will continue to be admitted free of charge for all regular season sporting events. In prior years, the tri-county employee would also have the added benefit of free admission for one additional guest. This additional benefit of free admission for one additional guest has been removed from the SMAC bylaws and will go into effect at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

In addition, the admission fee for regular season sporting events will increase from $5.00 to $6.00 at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. The admission fee can be paid through each county’s approved online ticketing vendor or paid in cash at the gate. Admission fees for SMAC Championship events will remain at $8.00. The admission fee for SMAC Championship events can only be paid through the approved online ticketing vendor.

Senior Citizen passes will be honored only in the county of origin. Tri-County Board of Education employees and senior citizen passes will only be honored during the regular season and are not valid for SMAC Championship or MPSSAA events. MPSSAA passes are accepted for all regular season and championship events.

We thank you for your continued support of education-based athletics and all of our SMAC student-athletes and coaches. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your school’s athletic director or county supervisor.