

The public is invited to help honor the arrival of the new Maryland Dove to St. Mary’s City, Maryland on August 27, 2022. The new Maryland Dove will be arriving at Historic St. Mary’s City on August 27, 2022. Credit: Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

In 2018, Historic St. Mary’s City announced that the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM) had been selected to build a brand-new Maryland Dove. The ship, a representation of the late 17th-century trading ship that accompanied the first European settlers to what is now Maryland, is owned by the state of Maryland and operated and maintained by the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission. An earlier version of the ship, built in the 1970s by Cambridge’s Jim Richardson, was nearing the end of its useful life, and decades of new research meant that a new ship could be designed to be a more historically accurate representation of the original Maryland Dove.

Since that first announcement, the construction of the iconic state ship has been the central focus of CBMM’s working Shipyard. Work over the past few years, all done in public view, has seen the new ship move from concept to reality, as Maryland Dove finally sails to home port. Historic St. Mary’s City will be having a Commissioning Day ceremony to honor the new ship’s arrival. The St. Mary’s River Yacht Club, as well as bugeye Edna Lockwood from CBMM, will accompany the Maryland Dove on the last leg of her journey.

The arrival of the ship marks a tremendous accomplishment, a symbol of the partnership between the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Historic St. Mary’s City, and the culmination of years of research done by the shipwrights and maritime historians from both organizations. Having a new Maryland Dove will allow the outdoor living history museum to further continue its mission in education