Jamie Stathers joined the College of Southern Maryland women’s soccer program as an assistant coach prior to the 2022-23 season.

Stathers graduated from Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland, in 2016. She played for four years as the goalkeeper on the women’s soccer team. She served as team captain for two seasons and won coaches’ awards in 2013 and 2015. Stathers also played ice hockey in Annapolis for the U19 youth girl’s hockey team. She played from 2013-15 until an injury forced her to retire from playing.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Stathers assisted in coaching the girl’s soccer junior varsity team her senior year at Chopticon after suffering her injury. She also coached at summer camps for goalkeepers for two summers after high school.

“Hopefully all the knowledge that I have from years of playing the sport will help guide me through this process and I will be able to help the CSM women’s team grow and become better,” Stathers said. “Even though I haven’t played many sports since high school because of my injuries, I have kept up on watching them either in person or on TV. Now that I have an opportunity to get back into the sport, but from the other side of it, I could not be more excited.”

Stathers graduated from Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland, in 2022 with a degree in exercise science. She is currently studying at CSM to obtain a degree as a physical therapy assistant.

Stathers is a St. Mary’s County resident. She has a golden retriever named Nala and a cat named Lily.