(Baltimore) — Maryland’s six sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $298,177 during July 2022 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state.

Details on each facility’s handle, hold percentage, taxable win, prizes, promotional play, and contribution to the state are available by clicking the link above.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for July 2022:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including promotional wagers provided to players by sportsbooks):

$15,492,757

Prizes (Winnings paid to players):

$13,466,210

Hold (Handle less prizes paid):

$2,026,548 (13.1%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after paying winners and deducting promotional play and other amounts):

$1,987,849

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the taxable win):

$298,177

The hold percentage for all wagers settled during July was 12.53%. Since the inception of the sports wagering program in December 2021, the hold percentage for settled wagers is 10.19%. Through the first eight months of operation, sports wagering has contributed $3,181,242 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino, Horseshoe Casino, Ocean Downs Casino, and Hollywood Casino began their sportsbook operations in December 2021 with openings occurring from Dec. 9 to Dec. 23. Bingo World reported July sports wagering revenue for its two controlled demonstrations dates (July 21 and July 25) and opened to the public on Aug. 1. Additional facilities are expected to open in the near future.