LA PLATA, Md. – August 16, 2022 – Jameel Shareef, DO, a physician with advanced training in internal medicine and digestive disorders, has joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Gastroenterology practice as the team of clinical providers continues to grow to meet the needs of the region’s patients.

Dr. Shareef is seeing patients at two convenient Southern Maryland offices located in La Plata and Waldorf, joining fellow gastroenterologists Joseph R. Murphy, MD, and Sagal Ali, MD, to offer increased availability for specialty gastroenterological services. He will also provide endoscopic procedures at the Endoscopy Center located in the UM Charles Regional Medical Pavilion in La Plata near St. Charles Parkway. The Endoscopy Center is a fully-equipped facility offering leading-edge technology and comfortable accommodations for a wide variety of endoscopy procedures.

“This is an exciting time for our growing gastroenterological team,” said Joseph Moser, MD, UM Charles Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer. “Dr. Shareef is a great fit for the UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Gastroenterology practice and his patient-centered philosophy of care matches our community’s expectations for quality health care.”

Dr. Shareef received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine after receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Morehouse College in Atlanta. He completed an internal medicine residency at Kent Hospital/Brown University in Warwick, Rhode Island, where he also completed a gastroenterology fellowship. Dr. Shareef is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Gastroenterology Association.

Dr. Shareef will provide digestive-related medical care for patients of all ages, including acute illness, chronic conditions, and routine checkups, with the goal of guiding each patient to better gastrointestinal health. “I believe in shared decision-making between me and my patients and forming individualized care plans for each one,” Dr. Shareef said.

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Shareef here in our community,” Dr. Moser said. “His addition to our medical team allows us to offer more access to health care and help more patients live better healthier lives.”