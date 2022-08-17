The Department of Fiscal Administrative Services announces new operating hours for the Waldorf Treasury Office, which will be effective on Monday, Aug. 22.

The office will still open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but will now close daily from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Customers can alternatively utilize the main County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) to pay county bills.

Customers that must speak with a water and sewer staff person regarding their services, call 301-645-0624 or 301-870-2542.

Please note: Payments made using the Waldorf location night drop box after 12:30 p.m. will be processed the following business day. To assist with preventing avoidable water shut-off, all collected water and sewer payments are processed by 3 p.m.

For additional information, visit their website.