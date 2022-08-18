The U.S. Postal Service is getting ready for the holidays by holding the first day of issue ceremony for its Holidays Elves Forever stamps at Santa Claus House in the North Pole, AK.

Credit: United States Postal Service

The event is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #HolidayElvesStamps.

The stamps are se-tenant, which means they work together as a single scene or as individual images. Santa’s happy helpers are tireless in their chores preparing treats and toys for holiday gift-giving. Just like flying reindeer, the North Pole, and Santa himself, elves are woven into the fabric of the season’s traditions.

Artist Don Clark first sketched his design and then created the final illustration digitally. Antonio Alcalá was the art director.