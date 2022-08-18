Harper is going to be featured on the Jumbotron in New York City Times Square in September for the kick off of the Buddy Walk as well as for the upcoming month of October which is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

NEW YORK (August 16, 2022) – Harper Kalnicki of Huntingtown, MD, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

The photo of Harper was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Her photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The two screens are located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 am ET on September 17.