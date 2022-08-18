Starting a new school can be stressful, but sixth graders entering Benjamin Stoddert Middle School on Aug. 29 will not do so blindly thanks to attending a New Scholar Boot Camp for sixth graders.

Two sessions were held each day on Aug. 16 and 17 for sixth graders and their families to get acclimated to the school, meet staff members and see what the new year will hold for them. Benjamin Stoddert Middle School sixth graders and their parents “walk their schedule” during a boot camp for sixth graders attending the school this year. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Keon Binnyuy, an incoming sixth grader at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, practices opening his locker during a boot camp for sixth graders. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Je-Vaughn Grant, left, walks through the sixth-grade cafeteria with his family during a boot camp for sixth graders at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools After figuring out to open his locker, Kamryn Flores, left, helps Carlya Dover with hers during a boot camp for sixth-grade students at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools DeShaune Green, left, shows a family member via Facetime his son, KyShaune Green, practicing opening his locker during a sixth-grade boot camp at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Jeremy Viveros-Baez, a senior at St. Charles High School, left, points out a feature of a science classroom to his sister, Nathalie Viveros-Baez, who will start Benjamin Stoddert Middle School as a sixth grader on Aug. 29. Nathalie and her family attended a boot camp at the school to prepare her and other sixth graders for the first day. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Students were briefed on what it meant to be a member of the Stallion Nation, as well as the academic and behavior standards school staff expected of them. Students received their class schedules, searched out their classrooms, and took their locker combinations for a spin.

The students brimming with a mix of nervousness and excitement. Nathalie Viveros-Baez said “a lot of things” make her nervous for the first day. Her peers agreed they had some anxiety, but there were also things they are looking forward to this school year.

“I’m excited about science and world history,” Keon Binnyuy said, while Mikayla Jones was interested in joining clubs and sports. Parents appreciated how the boot camp helped their children have a softer landing as they entered middle school.

“She’ll have multiple classes in a new environment,” Jamill Jones said of his daughter, Juliana, the first year of middle school. “It’s like starting over. I think the boot camp makes it easier for students to transition to middle school. It’s a great idea.”