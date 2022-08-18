ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland Head Athletic Trainer DJ Hayes announced that Becca Webb will be joining the Seahawks sports medicine staff as an assistant athletic trainer. Webb began her duties on August 15.

“We are beyond excited to announce the hiring of our newest Sports Medicine team member, Becca Webb . She comes to St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a background in NCAA athletics and brings with her a passion for the field of athletic training and providing quality healthcare,” Hayes said.

Webb will serve as the primary trainer for women’s cross country, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, baseball, and women’s outdoor track & field.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to join the SMCM athletic training staff and to be a part of Seahawk Nation. I look forward to working with the student-athletes and coaches, striving together for success,” Webb stated.

The Dagsboro, Del., native arrives at St. Mary’s College after spending four years as an assistant athletic trainer at Division I Gardner-Webb University. Webb was directly responsible for men’s and women’s swimming and cheerleading while assisting in the coverage of volleyball and men’s and women’s tennis as well as the Big South Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Prior to Gardner-Webb, Webb worked for a year as a graduate assistant trainer at East Stroudsburg North Senior High School in Dingmans Ferry, Pa., helping to cover football, boys and girl’s soccer, cross country, volleyball, field hockey, boys and girl’s basketball, wrestling, swimming, softball, baseball, tennis, and track & field. She was named the 2021-22 GWU Athletic Trainer of the Year and received the Dr. Edward M. Singleton Big South Conference Leadership Award in 2021.

As a student athletic trainer at Division II Catawba College, she was assigned to football, men’s soccer, baseball, women’s lacrosse, and women’s basketball. Webb also had the opportunity to work with the cross country, golf, tennis, swimming, and track & field teams. She earned the 2016-17 Dr. Frank Meyer Most Outstanding Student Athletic Trainer Award.

She was a four-year member of the Catawba Athletic Training Students Club, serving as its vice president during her senior year. Webb was also a member of the Delphinian Women’s Society, which provided opportunities for serving the college community and extending aid to fellow students. She was a member of the Catawba women’s swim team as a freshman (2013-14).

Webb also volunteered with the Delmarva Shorebirds, a minor league baseball team within the Baltimore Orioles organization, and the Little League Softball World Series in July 2016. She coached the Sea Colony Sharks Swim Team from 2015 to 2018.

She graduated from Catawba in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in athletic training before completing her Master of Science in Athletic Training at East Stroudsburg University in 2018.