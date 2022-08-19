Virginia Marie Stone, 45, of Cobb Island Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On September 30, 2020, officers responded to the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island for the report of a person not breathing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, 18, on her bed; she was deceased. Detectives responded and the girl’s mother indicated her daughter had several underlying medical conditions. Stone was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) where an autopsy was performed.



As part of the death investigation, detectives worked with the OCME and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO). After a thorough investigation, detectives learned Stone was diagnosed with several medical conditions years ago, which were treatable if she was provided the appropriate care.

Based on the evidence and information gathered, the OCME ruled Stone’s death a homicide due to neglect, pneumonia, and malnutrition. In support of the OCME ruling and in collaboration with the SAO, it was determined Stone’s mother, Virginia Marie Stone, 45, of Cobb Island, failed to provide adequate care for her daughter, which resulted in her death.

On July 29, 2022, a Charles County Grand Jury indicted Virginia Stone on charges of second-degree murder and physical injury to a vulnerable adult.

On August 1, Stone was located and arrested in West Moreland, Virginia where she was held until she was extradited to Charles County on August 16. She is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

No additional details will be released at this time. Detective C. Garner is investigating.