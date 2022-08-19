If you are looking for a way to have a healthier lifestyle and give your body some needed TLC, then juicing may be the way to go. There are many great benefits to be derived from juicing, and even though some naysayers argue that you are not getting fiber by consuming fruits and vegetables in juice form, the following points will give you a better idea about how juicing can be quite beneficial. Whether you have been juicing for a while now or you are just starting out, you will notice that some of these benefits manifest faster than others.

1. Helps in Weight-loss

One of the main benefits of consuming fruits and vegetables in juice form is that it helps you lose weight faster than usual. By drinking the juice of different vegetables including celery, kale, and spinach, you end up feeling full for a long time, causing you to eat less and thus making you lose weight. This ensures you do not binge eat which often results in gaining weight. Juicing will help you cut back on unhealthy food and help you better monitor what you are putting into your body.

2. Aids in Digestion

Another well-known benefit of juicing is that it helps in the process of digestion. Some juices contain fiber that aids in the movement of your bowels and thus helps your body’s digestion process significantly. Depending on the kind of juicer you are using, the amount of fiber in your juice will differ. There are hundreds of different juicers out there that use various mechanisms such as centrifugal force, or hydraulics to get you juice. You can easily find a comparison for centrifugal juicers or other kinds of juicers online if you find it overwhelming and do not know their respective benefits. Just like the type of juicer affects the quality of your juice, the different mixes of vegetables and fruits you are using will affect the levels of fiber and sorbitol in the juice.

3. Great Detox

If you cannot give up eating unhealthy food, then detoxing your body for a couple of days every once in a while is recommended to ensure you do not end up with a number of health issues. Juicing is a great way to cleanse your body from the toxins you are exposed to when eating unhealthy food and it helps cleanse your liver. It is a great way to get rid of any waste in your body without having to completely change your lifestyle. Using different combinations and mixes of vegetables will give you different results depending on whether these plants contain the necessary nutrients and antioxidants needed to properly cleanse your body.

4. Great Way to Get Nutrients

If you do not eat enough fruits and vegetables then juicing is a helpful way to introduce these important foods into your diet. Fruits and vegetables are rich in nutrients and vitamins that your body needs to survive. By juicing, you ensure that your body is receiving these nutrients fully. In fact, some studies claim that juicing helps you consume even more nutrients than when eating fruits because you are drinking more than the equivalent of one piece of fruit at any given time. It also takes less time to consume juice than to eat an entire vegetable or fruit, so you are saving time as well as energy.

5. Decreases Inflammation

As mentioned above, various fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants which are great for cleansing your body. Another benefit that one gets from juicing is a noticeable decrease in inflammation because of antioxidants. Whether you are an athlete or you suffer from inflammation due to an injury, juicing can help you significantly reduce this inflammation which in turn will help decrease pain and aid in a faster recovery.

6. Protects Brain Cells

Believe it or not, consuming fruits and vegetables in juice form helps protect your brain cells from a variety of diseases. There are studies out there that prove that juicing at least three times a week can help reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s considerably. This is because many fruits and vegetables contain polyphenols which, when consumed, create a protective layer over brain cells. This helps the brain resist diseases such as Alzheimer’s by interrupting the process that leads to the development of the disease.

Now that you are aware of the different benefits of juicing, all there is left to do is look up different juice recipes and start the habit yourself. Not only will you be able to create amazing combinations that taste great, but you will also be improving your health in the process. With a little bit of effort, you will see the great results of this lifestyle in no time.