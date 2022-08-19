As we age, our skin goes through changes and loses its ability to renew cells as fast as it could before our 30s. Having beautiful, glowing, and plump skin will not only make us look young, but we’ll also feel it every time we look in the mirror. It’s essential to start good skin routines before our 30s to retain our natural beauty. However, even if you start after the 30s, you can still have the plump and healthy skin you want as long as you’re consistent with your skincare. If you’re not sure where to start, here are some great ways to keep your skin plump and healthy.

Improve Sleep Quality

Sleep is crucial not only for the skin but for the body as well. During sleep, the body starts to repair and energize itself. When you get enough sleep , your skin produces new collagen which fights wrinkles and sagging. Set an appropriate sleep schedule while making sure the sleeping condition is optimal to improve sleep quality. Waking up in the middle of the night will interrupt the body’s repairs and affect your skin.

Exfoliate Your Skin

Dead skin accumulates when cell regeneration slows down. Leaving dead cells on your skin will make it look dry and dull. That’s why exfoliating your skin from 1 to 3 times a week is essential to remove dead skin, allowing new cells to form quickly and improve how your skin looks. Additionally, dead skin clogs your pores, preventing skincare products from entering your skin and giving the desired effects. Exfoliating your skin allows it to regain its glow as the accumulation of dead skin cells gives your skin an irregular texture.

Massage Your Face

Similar to your body, your face needs massages and exercise to look and feel better. Massaging your face will promote blood and oxygen circulation—the two elements that improve collagen production. Massage your face gently twice a day, one time in your morning skincare routine and again in your nighttime routine. Make sure to massage your face upwards to lift the skin up and avoid creating wrinkles.

Discover Botox and Fillers

Botox and dermal fillers are excellent for slowing down or even reversing the symptoms of aging. They are safe as dermatologists inject small needles into certain areas of the face to give the patient the plump-looking skin they want. However, it’s crucial to find a dermatologist or health professional who specializes in botox and fillers , as one wrong move can have unpleasant consequences on your face. The difference between fillers and botox is that fillers are made from pharmaceutical-grade hyaluronic acid which improves the skin elasticity and provides moisture while botox is made from botulinum toxins that remove wrinkles by restricting movement in specific areas of the face.

Consume Nutrient-Rich Foods

What you eat and drink has a massive effect on your overall health including your skin health. Find types of food that will help boost collagen production and give your skin elasticity. Omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon and mackerel are essential for moisturizing your skin and giving it a glowy look. Avocados contain healthy fats that maintain your skin’s elasticity. To plump your skin naturally, incorporate leafy greens, garlic, eggs, and foods rich in vitamins C and E.

Protect Yourself From the Sun

Sun is one of the main culprits of skin damage as it causes premature aging. That’s why it’s important to protect yourself if you will be exposed to the sun for long periods of time. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t see the sun ever again, but be careful when you go out. Apply sunscreen if you will stay outside for long and reapply it after 2-3 hours to make sure you are well protected. Use sunscreens with an SPF of at least 30 to get the best results.

Apply a Mask

There are different kinds of masks that can give your skin the plump look you want. Collagen masks are great if you don’t have collagen-boosting foods in your diet. Sheet masks have hydrating ingredients providing your face with moisture and vitamins. If you are into natural DIY masks , you can opt for egg whites, avocados, and cucumbers. Applying the right type of mask your face needs will leave you with smooth and plump skin.

Improving your skin’s condition takes time so you have to be patient and never give up. Having plump and healthy skin requires dedication and commitment. Update your skincare routines regularly and add anti-aging products to fight those pesky wrinkles. Don’t forget to exfoliate your skin regularly to allow your skincare products to do their magic.