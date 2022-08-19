To celebrate National Nonprofit Awareness Day on Aug. 17, Charles County Government’s ‘Inside Your County Government’ podcast to hear Community Engagement Coordinator Doria Fleisher chat with College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Nonprofit Institute Senior Consultant Cara Fogarty and Melvin Brennan, chief executive officer at United Way of Southern Maryland about everything from starting a nonprofit and supporting a nonprofit, to the amazing benefits that nonprofits bring to our community.

Listen here: