ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism today announced Governor Larry Hogan’s annual Volunteer Recognition Day, Sunday, August 28. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

“Volunteering is an essential way to engage in the community to change Maryland for the better,” said Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism Director Samélia Okpodu-Pyuzza. “Our Volunteer Recognition Day serves to thank our volunteers, to celebrate their achievements, and to encourage the next generation of Marylanders to volunteer in their communities.”

In partnership with the Maryland State Fair, eligible volunteers will receive admission to the fair for $1 each —a 90% discount—and may purchase ride wristbands for $25 each—a $10 discount. To verify eligibility, volunteers must complete a form and provide information regarding the organization they served with and the type of service they performed.

Volunteers will then receive access to a portal to register for an admission, ride, and food discount flyer for printing. Upon arrival at the fair, eligible volunteers must present the top admission portion of their printed flyer to receive the admission discount. The discounted food and ride information included on the bottom of the flyer must be presented at the booths in the Maryland State Fair Park to obtain discounted ride wristbands and discounted food tickets. The offer is valid one per person.

To arrange for discounted admission, ride, and food flyers, volunteers may email gosv.md@maryland.gov.

For more information about the Maryland State Fair visit marylandstatefair.com.