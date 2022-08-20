BALTIMORE, MD (August 19, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland added 12,000 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in July. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared with July 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 78,600, an over-the-year gain of 3.0%.

The Professional and Business Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 4,700 jobs, all within the Administrative and Support Services Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services subsectors.

Other sectors adding jobs included Manufacturing (1,000); Education and Health Services (900); Information (400); and Mining, Logging, and Construction (300). Total jobs in the Financial Activities sector remained the same.

Sectors that experienced a decline include Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (600); Leisure and Hospitality (300); and Other Services (100).

June’s preliminary jobs estimate as reported by BLS was revised upwards by 1,400 jobs, from a gain of 1,500 jobs to a gain of 2,900 jobs. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 44,400 jobs.

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.