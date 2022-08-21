Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on August 18, 2022, a local resident was the victim of a terrible scam. She received a phone call from two unknown males alleging it to be her grandson and his attorney stating that they needed money to post bail.

She gathered up $12,000 and gave it to a man who arrived at her house posing as the lawyer. He left with the money and has not been seen since. It was all a hoax.

Please do not be fooled by such scams. Attorneys are prohibited from posting bail for their clients.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Maryland State Police at 410-535-1400. Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner has been assigned to assist in the investigation.