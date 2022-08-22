(Waldorf, MD, August 21, 2022) Blue Crabs Outfielder Jack Sundberg broke the Blue Crabs record for most steals in a season Saturday night (37).

Sundberg was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 26th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

After being in the Washington Nationals Minor League system, Sundberg signed with the Blue Crabs for the 2022 season for his first stint in the Atlantic League. Leading off the batting order for the Blue Crabs, the lefty batter has a .254 batting average, 3 home runs, and 34 RBIs.

The bats were on fire for the Blue Crabs with Sundberg leading the charge during the month of July. In 25 games during the month of July, the Blue Crabs outfielder batted .295 with 12 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Jack Sundberg has proven to be the perfect leadoff batter for the 2022 Blue Crabs with an impressive 70 walks, which is also nearing a franchise record. With the 2022 postseason on the horizon, Sundberg looks to lead the Blue Crabs to their first Atlantic League Championship in franchise history.