College of Southern Maryland golfer Ryan Graves has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky.

Graves was a two-time All-Maryland JUCO honoree during his time at CSM. He finished third in the conference standings at the end of the spring 2021 season and placed fourth in the conference standings after the spring 2022 season. Both rankings earned him All-Maryland JUCO First Team honors.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Graves scored an average round of 83.2 during his spring 2022 season. He also shot a career-low round of 81 twice in 2022.

Graves mentioned how even though his time at CSM was not traditional because all of his classes were online, he enjoyed the help and interactions he had with teachers, staff, and students.

“I had great help from the golf team to improve on my game and enjoyed every minute of practicing and competing,” Graves said. “Coach Koch and Coach Ponder helped me practice in areas I was lacking in, especially my short game. The experience competing against quality competition, especially at regionals, helped me gain a better focus and a better motivation toward the game of golf.”

Head coach Erik Koch said, “It was great to see all the hard work Ryan put in during the fall, winter, and spring really paid off. Spalding’s golf team is very lucky to get a player like Ryan.”

Spalding University is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC).