With an average relative humidity of 68.8%, homeowners in Maryland should look into moisture control and execute before issues arise. Peeling wallpaper, mildew growth, and mold spots among other indicators inside your house are all signs that there’s a little too much moisture in the air. This can lead to costly repairs for the damage, so it’s important to include a moisture control plan with any home maintenance that’s in the calendar.

Negative Effects of High Humidity and Moisture in Your Home

Humidity and weather in Maryland play a big factor in moisture issues in your home. Being on the east coast of the United States, the weather is largely impacted by the Gulf Stream, which brings warm water and humidity from the tropics.

Mold and Mildew Growth

Consistent humidity levels above 60% are the perfect environment for mold and mildew to develop. While mildew is at the surface level if mold starts developing it can cause serious property damage if left unchecked. In addition, it can also cause health issues like asthma or trigger allergies.

Damage to Home and Furniture

High moisture levels in your home can cause damage to everything, from hardwood floors to furniture to paint. Bubbles or peeling in latex paint or wallpaper can be a sign of trapped moisture and it’s important to figure out why it’s there. It could be an underlying issue that needs to be addressed before any cosmetic touch-ups. In addition, moisture can cause wood to swell up and warp causing cracks in hardwood floors, doors, windows, and wooden finishes in the house. On a structural level, moisture can weaken the integrity of a foundation if given enough time.

How to Control Humidity and Moisture in Your Home

Almost everything we do in a house can create higher humidity levels. From breathing to sweating to heating up water for tea, to showering. While these things are essential for health and hygiene, there are other measures that can be taken to minimize the amount of moisture getting into your home.

Exterior Home Maintenance

The most important thing to check in your routine home maintenance is whether water can get into your home from the outside. This is one of the main causes of moisture where it shouldn’t be – leaks in the roof, improper gutter maintenance, pooling water outside, etc. Even though it may not seem like it, a simple project like gutter cleaning can significantly improve water diversion and help save costly foundation repairs. A well-maintained roof and gutter system can help eliminate almost all leaks from the outside and prevent moisture from entering the house.

Proper Ventilation

When engaging in activities that generate the water vapor and add to the humidity in the house such as a hot bath or making pasta, be sure to turn on the bathroom vent or kitchen fan to remove the excess moisture being sent into the air. If you don’t have a vent or fan, make sure to open a window (two would be better so that there’s a cross breeze blowing through the house.

Leverage Modern Technology

It’s no secret that there are inventions today that can help solve issues of excessive moisture in the air. From something as simple as a well-maintained gutter system to divert water away from the house to a dehumidifier to reduce the humidity in the air. Here are a few modern marvels that can help you beat the humidity:

Air conditioners: Keeping the air at a stable temperature helps reduce the chance for condensation to develop since there won’t be a rapid temperature change from warm air touching cooler surfaces. In addition, air conditioning units come with built-in dehumidification which will give you an added layer of protection from high humidity.

