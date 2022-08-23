LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Garvey Senior Activity Center is pleased to announce evening hours; beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Center will be open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

The Garvey Center moved into its new location in April 2020. The replacement for the Leonardtown Library and Garvey Senior Activity Center. The combined $19.9 million, 45,507 Square Foot facility will include additional public library space, reader/computer seating, computer training room, and quiet rooms for library patrons. Those using the new Garvey Senior Activity Center will enjoy upgraded strength training, increased space for aerobic exercise-type activities, an enlarged dining area, and pickleball courts.

According to the Division of Senior Center Operations Manager, Alice Allen, the new Garvey Senior Activity Center boasts several upgrades including a fitness studio for group classes which provides more space for a wide range of new programs that will complement the wide variety of classes currently offered; four outdoor pickleball courts; an expanded exercise equipment room; an art room with natural lighting; and a state-of-the-art kitchen outfitted to produce meals on-site for the congregate meals and Home-Delivered Meals programs. “Everything is going to be just awesome,” she said.

In a previous article about the groundbreaking, Lori Jennings-Harris, Director of the Department of Aging & Human Services said, “The new Garvey Senior Activity Center will be a place to enjoy many kinds of activities, including exercise classes, crafts, painting, and pickleball. We will also have a state-of-the-art kitchen facility and room to accommodate at least 100 guests in the dining area. We are excited about the groundbreaking, of the things to come and collaboration with the library!”

The Garvey Senior Activity Center is located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown. For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 1080, or visit our web page at https://www.stmarysmd.com/aging/garvey/.