LEONARDTOWN, MD (August 22, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Libraries, and the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership are pleased to announce the opening of telehealth booths at the Lexington Park and Charlotte Hall libraries.

These telehealth booths provide a private space with reliable internet access for community members to reserve and use for virtual healthcare visits. The booths, developed by TalkBox, are among the first of their new ADA-accessible options to be installed in the country and are equipped with telehealth-ready computer systems.

Reservations to use the telehealth booths for virtual appointments can be made by calling or visiting the Lexington Park or Charlotte Hall libraries. For hours, directions, and contact information, please visit stmalib.org.

"The ability to connect remotely about health concerns is increasingly important," said St. Mary's County Library Director, Michael Blackwell. "We are delighted to work with St. Mary's County Health Department to provide this vital service safely while allowing easy access for all."

“Telehealth has expanded access to various health care services for many in our community. These telehealth booths are confidential spaces with reliable internet, making it easier for our community members to get connected for e-visits with their doctor, therapist, and other health care providers,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We are so thankful for our ongoing partnership with St. Mary’s County Library and the commitment we share to expanding digital access to key health and community services.”