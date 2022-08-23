LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various boards, commissions, and committees.
Detailed descriptions of the boards and membership applications are available on the St. Mary’s County Government website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/.
Interested applicants should submit an application and resume no later than Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Vacancies:
- Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
- Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
- Airport Advisory Board
- Commission for Women
- Commission on Aging
- Commission on the Environment
- Commission on People with Disabilities
- Economic Development Commission
- Ethics Commission
- Housing Authority Board
- Human Relations Commission
- Library Board of Trustees (application must be filed by 10/31/22)
- Recreation & Parks Board
- Social Services Board
- Transportation Advisory Committee
- Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
The following vacancies have special requirements:
- Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a licensed electrician
- Metropolitan Commission (2 vacancies) – Applicants must live in the 2nd & 9th or in the 7th District
- Retiree Benefits Trust of St. Mary’s County – Must have a financial background.
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.